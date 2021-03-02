Advertisement

St. Albans Police Department raising funds to help families dealing with cancer

Through March 7, the SAPD is selling gear with the departments logo.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Members of the St. Albans Police Department are getting a jump start on a fundraiser that traditionally happens in November.

Through March 7, the SAPD is selling gear with the departments logo. All of the proceeds will go to the Fraternal Order of Police to help with No-Shave November fundraising.

No-Shave November, where members of different police departments do exactly that, goes toward helping in the fight against cancer. The goal is to help local families if they can.

Last year the FOP donated money to a South Charleston family whose 16-year-old daughter is battling cancer.

You can find our more about the fundraiser by clicking here.

