Swift water rescue teams help people escape flooding in Wayne County

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water created chaos Monday in Wayne County.

According to the Dunlow Fire Department, swift water rescue teams helped get people out of seven or eight homes in the Dunlow and Genoa areas.

They say several families who were rescued from their homes are spending the night at the Dunlow Community Center.

Neighbors watched anxiously as Twelvepole Creek came up higher out of its banks than they’ve seen in decades.

“When it started coming, it came really fast,” Cindy Tabor, who lives in Genoa, said.

Roads recently blocked by fallen trees were left impassable again by Mother Nature.

High water submerged RVs and car after car.

George Pennington lives along Old N&W Railroad Road in Genoa. He estimated water had gotten several feet into his house Monday afternoon. He says his family had gotten their clothes and pets out.

“We’ve lost everything,” he said.

High water also got into the Twelvepole Valley Baptist Church.

“We’re going through tough times,” Pastor Douglas Thompson said. “Scripture talks about that, too. Perilous times are going to come, especially in the last days.”

What looked like a scene from Noah’s Ark played out as animals were taken to higher ground at Cindy Tabor’s property.

“The alpacas and pigs that live across the road are now over here in the goat house,” she said. “As long as my kids and husband and animals are safe, we’re blessed.”

