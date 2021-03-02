Two crashes affecting traffic on I-64 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The I-64 eastbound lanes are being affected by two crashes at mile marker 44.

According to a dispatcher with Putnam County 911, first responders are on the scene of two separate crashes, but that all vehicles are off to the side of the interstate.

The first crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and involved three vehicles.

Injuries were reported.

The second crash crash happened around 7:25 a.m.

One lane of I-64 east is open, but traffic is backed up.

