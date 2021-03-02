Water levels being monitored at Ohio River; Harris Riverfront Park closes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Stormwater Utility is monitoring water levels with the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers.

The Ohio River is at 51.65 feet, as of 2 p.m. March 2. This is above flood stage, which is 50 feet.

The city of Huntington says all 17 pump stations are in operation. They will continue to be in service until river levels recede.

Officials say the Public Works Department is closing Harris Riverfront Park. This is in order to prepare for flood wall gate closures at the 10th Street and 12th Street entrances.

Equipment is being mobilized to the location in case the river exceeds 52 feet.

The Ohio River is forecasted to crest 53 feet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. It may rise above this level.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.