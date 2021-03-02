Advertisement

Water levels being monitored at Ohio River; Harris Riverfront Park closes

Harris Riverfront Park closed
Harris Riverfront Park closed(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Stormwater Utility is monitoring water levels with the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers.

The Ohio River is at 51.65 feet, as of 2 p.m. March 2. This is above flood stage, which is 50 feet.

The city of Huntington says all 17 pump stations are in operation. They will continue to be in service until river levels recede.

Officials say the Public Works Department is closing Harris Riverfront Park. This is in order to prepare for flood wall gate closures at the 10th Street and 12th Street entrances.

Equipment is being mobilized to the location in case the river exceeds 52 feet.

The Ohio River is forecasted to crest 53 feet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. It may rise above this level.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Flooding in Carter County
UPDATE | School damaged by flood
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005 file photo, Bunny Wailer performs at the One Love concert to...
Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies
School desks (AP Images)
$1.2 million investment to Catholic schools across W.Va.
Spicing up your diet during National Nutrition Month
Spicing up your diet during National Nutrition Month
WATCH | Former smoker shares what finally made him give up cigarettes
WATCH | Former smoker shares what finally made him give up cigarettes