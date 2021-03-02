Advertisement

Yellow Jackets Unite

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Yellow Jackets UNITE Summer Program is a 4- 8 week paid internship opportunity for High School students. During the program, students will work with STEM faculty in a lab at WVSU.

Participating students will get hands-on experience in a real research lab, learn more about the college application process, and increase their awareness of STEM careers.

Dr. Mike Fultz with WVSU discusses how you can apply and be apart of this program.

To apply for Yellow Jackets Unite paid summer internship you can head over to the WVSU website.

