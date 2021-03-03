Advertisement

Accident slows traffic in Barboursville on U.S. 60


An accident in the 5600 block of Route 60 has slowed traffic in Barboursville.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of U.S. 60 in Barbousville is closed Tuesday evening following an accident.

According to Cabell 911 dispatchers, the accident involves at least two vehicles.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block.

Drivers heading east are using the westbound lanes to keep traffic moving.

Route 60 is already congested because of another accident on Interstate 64 near the Merrits Creek Exit.

