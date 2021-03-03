Accident slows traffic in Barboursville on U.S. 60

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of U.S. 60 in Barbousville is closed Tuesday evening following an accident.

According to Cabell 911 dispatchers, the accident involves at least two vehicles.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block.

Drivers heading east are using the westbound lanes to keep traffic moving.

Route 60 is already congested because of another accident on Interstate 64 near the Merrits Creek Exit.

