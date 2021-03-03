Cleaning supply drive for flood victims in Diamond, West Virginia

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A donation drive is underway to help the flooded community of Diamond, West Virginia.

Midland Trail Elementary school is Belle is collecting cleaning supplies from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The drive seeks cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves, trash bags, even shovels to assist flood victims with clean up.

Volunteers in front of the school and deliver them to the Diamond community after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.