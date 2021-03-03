Advertisement

Cleaning supply drive for flood victims in Diamond, West Virginia

Donation drive runs 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Wednesday
Midland Trail Elementary school in Belle, W.Va. is collecting cleaning supplies Wednesday to help flood victims.(KOLN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A donation drive is underway to help the flooded community of Diamond, West Virginia.

Midland Trail Elementary school is Belle is collecting cleaning supplies from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The drive seeks cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves, trash bags, even shovels to assist flood victims with clean up.

Volunteers in front of the school and deliver them to the Diamond community after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

