COVID-19 in W.Va. | 8 deaths, 232 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 3, 2021, there have been 2,198,226 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,416 total cases and 2,309 total deaths.

The deaths include a 53-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, and a 37-year old female from Monongalia County.

232 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,451 active cases.

123,656 people have recovered.

302,793 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered. 199,611 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,235), Berkeley (9,722), Boone (1,587), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,015), Cabell (7,849), Calhoun (230), Clay (378), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,684), Gilmer (715), Grant (1,073), Greenbrier (2,413), Hampshire (1,546), Hancock (2,599), Hardy (1,273), Harrison (4,854), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,649), Kanawha (12,153), Lewis (1,046), Lincoln (1,230), Logan (2,707), Marion (3,689), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,775), McDowell (1,351), Mercer (4,229), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,136), Monongalia (8,073), Monroe (951), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,186), Ohio (3,652), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,548), Putnam (4,236), Raleigh (4,769), Randolph (2,398), Ritchie (624), Roane (500), Summers (704), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (503), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,693), Wayne (2,624), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,097), Wirt (360), Wood (7,099), Wyoming (1,746).

