COVID-19 Ky. | 1,175 new cases, 33 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 1,175 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths.

The governor also said more than 731,000 Kentuckians have now had at least the first dose of one of the vaccines.

“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers,” Beshear said in a release. “Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline.”

Since the pandemic started, 4,704 Kentuckians have died from virus-related issues.

