Crews responding to structure fire in Wayne County

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple fire departments are on scene of a structure fire.

Dispatchers say it’s happening at the intersection of Route 152 and Midville Heights Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenova, Wayne, Lavalette and Ceredo Fire Departments are responding.

Officials say traffic may be an issue along Route 152 between both ends of Camp Road.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

