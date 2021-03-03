Advertisement

Driver hits gas station, causes structural damage

No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.(Pinch Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in Pinch, at the Little General Gas Station along Indian Creek Road.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, neither the driver nor the people inside the building were hurt.

There is a large hole in the building causing significant structural damage, the Pinch VFD Facebook post said.

