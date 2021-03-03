Elementary school employees help flood victims

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After seeing the flood damage in their own community, school employees at Midland Trail Elementary sprang into action Wednesday morning.

They collected more than 50 gallons of bleach, scrubbing brushes, trash bags and many other items for the people in Diamond, West Virginia.

“Just a little bit from a lot of people goes a long way,” said Grant Davis, the principal of Midland Trail Elementary.

This small act of kindness means a lot to flood victims like Lindsay White. Her family of six is now separated between two different places, because their home is unlivable.

“The walls are starting to bubble out and bow out, and we’ll have to rip all of our walls out,” White said. Her carpet will also have to be ripped out.

When the flooding started, she and some of her family members were helping an injured neighbor clear his garage after it started to flood.

Shortly afterward, White’s daughter ran over and told her parents that their own basement was flooding. They ran over to try and salvage their belongings, but the water moved in too fast.

“It didn’t take very long at all for us to have water up to our knees, and by that point it out covered the outlets,” White said.

Her family lost some of their entire bedrooms, the washer and dryer -- even baby blankets and quilts. And while some items simply can’t be replaced, White says she is glad her family is safe.

Davis said other schools in the Belle area have stepped up, and they will be delivering cleaning supplies on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.