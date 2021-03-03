Advertisement

Fatal crash under investigation

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Tuesday at 7:25 p.m. along State Route 160, half a mile north of milepost 3.

Troopers say a Honda Civic was heading east on US 35 and got off US 35 on the exit ramp to State Route 160. The Civic failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

The vehicle went on and hit an embankment and went over into the lanes of State Route 160 and hit a Ford pickup truck that was heading northbound.

The driver of the Civic, Ruth Patterson, 78, of Gahanna, was flown to the hospital. She died from her injuries on Wednesday.

Gallia County EMS, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department and Gallipolis Fire Department also assisted with the crash.

