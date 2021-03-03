Flood gates up in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The City of Portsmouth Flood Defense has put up a flood gate Wednesday.

They put up Flood Gate #4 located at Third and Madison. This is usually the first gate that is installed by flood defense crews when the Ohio River stage reaches 52.8 feet.

Scioto County Emergency Management says crews have also placed traffic cones at the Court Street gate #8 (and at the exit) to block traffic from driving through the riverfront.

Second Street at the bridge is also closed due to high water and has been for several days.

According to Portsmouth Flood Defense Manager Rick Duncan, as of Tuesday, Gate #4 would be partially put up but the city probably would not put up any other gates since the river crest isn’t expected to last long and no additional rain is predicted for the rest of the week.

Portsmouth City Engineer Nathan Prosch told EMA Wednesday morning that to his knowledge there are not any plans to put up additional flood gates. Flood defense crews are monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action if warranted.

The National Weather Service is predicting the Ohio River at Portsmouth to crest Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at 56.1 feet before starting to drop Thursday morning.

Officials say minor river and backwater flooding will continue until the river drops below the flood stage level of 50 feet.

