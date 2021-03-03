Floodwaters cause road closures and leave families landlocked in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio River has made its way to not only roads but also yards of people who live in the city of Point Pleasant.

“I woke up (Tuesday) morning, (was) just getting ready to go to work and the water was already coming around the house so, of course, I didn’t go to work,” said John Halstead, who has lived in Point Pleasant for more than 40 years.

Halstead lives directly across from Harmon Park in Point Pleasant, which is flooded out completely. Halstead’s home, along with some of his neighbors, is surrounded by the backwater.

“I haven’t had any damages, nothing like that but hopefully it will crest sooner (rather) than later, we got all these other rivers that go into Ohio River, so it’s going to raise. There isn’t any place else to go,” he said.

Many other areas throughout Mason County are also seeing flooding from the Ohio River. The town of Henderson has heavy flooding along Old Route 35. Most of the river lots that sit along that stretch of roadway have at least 6 feet of water underneath them.

On Kingtown Road in Point Pleasant, almost a dozen homes are trapped in by the flooding.

Route 62 is also shut down due to high waters.

“It’s just Mother Nature. You can’t control it, there’s just nothing you can do,” Halstead said. “For some of the other people, I really feel sorry for them. My prayers go out to them.”

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says it appears the floodwater is likely to stick around until Wednesday evening or even into Thursday.

Mason County officials said since the weather started, they’ve had more than a dozen rescue calls for vehicles stuck in water. They urge everyone to not attempt to drive through any water-covered roads.

