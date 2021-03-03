Advertisement

Garrison, Ky. home submerged in water

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GARRISON, Ky (WSAZ) - As droplets turn into downpours, it’s a race against the clock for Ruby Ross and her family.

“We had less than 24 hours to get everything out of the house,” Ross said.

She already had plans in place, as flooding is common throughout their community.

“It’s nothing new to us because we live in a low-lying area. However, this is the worst it’s been in a long time,” Ross said.

Vehicles are submerged by floodwaters, with even refrigerators floating across the front yard.

High water levels mixed with a current have been preventing Ross from making it to her front door.

“If I was to walk there, I’m 5′5 and it comes a little above my waist.”

She has been relying on loved ones for shelter.

“We move from one family member’s house to the next,” she said.

However, floodwaters have been starting to seep into their homes as well.

“Currently, we moved from my house to my moms. Once it got into mom’s house, we moved from her house to my sisters ... now we have three of us in my sisters house, three families in one house.”

The options are limited, and hope is beginning to wash away.

However, once the water recedes and the cleanup process begins, the lingering thought of doing it all over again stays on Ross’s mind.

“You know that if the rain hits too hard you’re going through this all over again.”

Ross says her family does not have the insurance to cover the damages, so they will work together to clean up what the water leaves behind.

