Governor Justice declares State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for 18 counties that have been affected by flooding.

The counties include Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne.

This is from the heavy rainfall this week that has caused significant flooding, which lead to power outages and road blockages.

The governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and to mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, according to the Governor’s Office, unless it is terminated by subsequent proclaimation.

