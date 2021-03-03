Advertisement

Governor Justice declares State of Emergency

Flooding
Flooding(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for 18 counties that have been affected by flooding.

The counties include Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne.

This is from the heavy rainfall this week that has caused significant flooding, which lead to power outages and road blockages.

The governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and to mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, according to the Governor’s Office, unless it is terminated by subsequent proclaimation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Barboursville business affected by flooding
Flooding forces Barboursville businesses to evacuate
Cindy Dearborn, Director of Education the Huntington Museum of Art, discusses the challenge and...
Kids recreate famous art
Site for new Meadows Elementary selected
Site for new Meadows Elementary selected