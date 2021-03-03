Advertisement

Governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is going to lower overall age to get the coronavirus vaccine.

It will be lowered from age 65 to 50 in West Virginia.

He discussed this during his press conference on Wednesday.

Now, all West Virginians over the age of 50 can get the coronavirus vaccine, according to Governor Justice.

Governor Justice says they will still prioritize those who are age 65 and above, but this will open the floodgates for others.

Teachers and service personnel in schools ages 40 to 50 will start getting their vaccinations immediately.

The governor says he is also allowing children age 16-18 with health issues to get vaccinated.

He also announced he plans on lessening restrictions put in place even more on Friday, March 3.

This is a developing story.

