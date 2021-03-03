Harris Riverfront, Special Metals flood gates partially in place

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City of Huntington crews have installed about 3 feet of Huntington’s flood wall gate at Harris Riverfront Park to keep out the rising Ohio River.

The 10th and 12th street entrances into Harris Riverfront Park closed Tuesday evening as the gates were installed.

City of Huntington spokesperson Bryan Chambers says Special Metals also installed a gate at the business’s east entrance.

Chambers says city crews are watching the waters of the Ohio rise and the river is expected to crest at 54 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

Chambers says the entrance of Harris Riverfront Park measures at 53 feet, and if waters crest higher, the flood gates would be added to protect the city.

Other flood walls in Guyandotte, Altizer, and throughout the Westmoreland area have not been raised.

