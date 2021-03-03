I-64 Institute entrance ramp closure planned

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The I-64 Institute eastbound and westbound entrance ramp at exit 50 from WV Route 25 in Institute,will be closed to all traffic.

This is due to necessary bridge maintenance, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The ramp will be closed starting Monday, March 8 at 7 a.m. until Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Officials say this will be a continual closure.

The Institute exit ramps, both east and west, will remain open.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes such as WV 25 east to the Dunbar I-64 interchange (Exit 53), or WV 25 west to the Nitro I-64 Interchange (Exit 45).

