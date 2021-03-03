Advertisement

I-64 Institute entrance ramp closure planned

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The I-64 Institute eastbound and westbound entrance ramp at exit 50 from WV Route 25 in Institute,will be closed to all traffic.

This is due to necessary bridge maintenance, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The ramp will be closed starting Monday, March 8 at 7 a.m. until Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Officials say this will be a continual closure.

The Institute exit ramps, both east and west, will remain open.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes such as WV 25 east to the Dunbar I-64 interchange (Exit 53), or WV 25 west to the Nitro I-64 Interchange (Exit 45).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 1,175 new cases, 33 more deaths
Fatal crash under investigation
Crews responding to structure fire in Wayne County
According to the post, the shutdown comes after violations from the night of Saturday, February...
Kanawha County restaurant temporarily shut down due to mask mandate violations
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm joins the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss grant funding...
WSAZ Now Desk | Exclusive one-on-one interview with U.S. Secretary of Energy