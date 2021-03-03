Advertisement

Judge grants temporary injunction in Beshear’s lawsuit over laws limiting governor’s powers

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a temporary injunction in the lawsuit filed by Gov. Andy Beshear over laws regarding the governor’s executive powers.

(Read the ruling below)

The governor filed the lawsuit last month after the legislature overrode his vetoes on three bills.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers

House Bill 1 would allow schools and businesses to stay open, as long as they’re following health guidelines. Senate Bills 1 and 2 seek to limit the governor’s emergency orders and regulations to 30 days unless the legislature extends them.

The decision by the judge puts a temporary injunction in place against HB 1, SB 1 and SB 2. The judge said these all raise serious questions over the separation of powers.

A date for when more arguments will be heard in this case has not yet been set. State lawmakers and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are expected to appeal.

