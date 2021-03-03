Kanawha County restaurant temporarily shut down due to mask mandate violations

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant in Cross Lanes has been temporarily shut down due to mask mandate violations.

Prime Station posted on their Facebook page Wednesday that they have been shut down fro two weeks by the Alcohol Beverage Control.

According to the post, the shutdown comes after violations from the night of Saturday, February 27.

The post said, in part, “Although we tried our best to stay within those guidelines, we failed to do so by not being able to keep all customers in compliance at all times. Consequently we have the punishment of our license being pulled for two full weeks.”

The restaurant said they will be able to reopen on March 16.

Prime Station Facebook post (WSAZ)

