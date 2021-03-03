Kids recreate famous art

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Museum of Art teamed up with a local school to have an art challenge for the students. The students get the chance to recreate famous art with materials inside their home.

Cindy Dearborn, Director of Education the Huntington Museum of Art, discusses the challenge and how your family can join in on the fun.

You can head to the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.