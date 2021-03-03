Advertisement

Kids recreate famous art

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Museum of Art teamed up with a local school to have an art challenge for the students. The students get the chance to recreate famous art with materials inside their home.

Cindy Dearborn, Director of Education the Huntington Museum of Art, discusses the challenge and how your family can join in on the fun.

You can head to the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

Flooding
Governor Justice declares State of Emergency
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Barboursville business affected by flooding
Flooding forces Barboursville businesses to evacuate
Site for new Meadows Elementary selected
Site for new Meadows Elementary selected