Lincoln County residents clean mud out of their flooded garage

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are still reports of high water covering roads in Lincoln County. One area along Coal River Road toward Tornado has a few spots that are impassable.

Ruth Canterbury and her husband spent the day pressure washing thick mud that covered her garage. They said it was blanketed in mud after flooding.

“Yea it was muddy, we were trying to get it up before it caked in there,” Canterbury said.

She watched the water rise a foot and a half in her garage Monday and a foot underneath her home along Coal River Road.

“It was pretty scary because it was coming up fast for me to watch since I have never been in it before,” Canterbury said.

She thought they would have to leave their home but thankfully she says water did not get inside.

To get the mud off, a friend told her how to clean up the mess.

“Using the pressure washer to get the mud out, I got a bleach water mix to clean up,” Canterbury said. “They told us to wear gloves, masks, keep yourself covered because of how nasty the water can be.”

Donna McCormick lives down the road. She was blocked in on both sides from water.

“The 30 years since I have been here this is probably the third time I actually could not get through,” McCormick said.

She walked down to see if the road had cleared. She was surprised by how fast the water had gone down.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the road is still blocked toward Tornado, and they say it could be for days to come.

Even as the water recedes the worry this could happen again remains.

“Don’t know what we’re going to do next time with the appliances,” Canterbury said.

Canterbury lost her refrigerator, shed, hot tub, freezer, air conditioner and some furniture. She’s now working to clean up the mud and mess left behind by the Coal River.

The West Hamlin Fire Department says state Route 10 in Lincoln County is back open, although it is blocked in Cabell County. They also say state Route 3 between Hamlin to Milton still has places with high water, and areas near the Lower Mud River are still seeing spots with high water.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.