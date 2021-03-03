Man arrested on child pornography charges in eastern Ky.

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pike County was arrested Tuesday in connection with having images related to child sexual abuse, Kentucky State Police troopers said.

Stephen D. Ramey, 29, was arrested after a home was searched in Elkhorn City. It followed an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Ramey faces four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

