Man arrested on child pornography charges in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pike County was arrested Tuesday in connection with having images related to child sexual abuse, Kentucky State Police troopers said.

Stephen D. Ramey, 29, was arrested after a home was searched in Elkhorn City. It followed an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Ramey faces four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

