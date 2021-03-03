Advertisement

Man who pled guilty to child sex crimes arrested after skipping sentencing

Raymond Lee Brown, who is charged with more than 700 counts of sexual assault of a minor, and...
Raymond Lee Brown, who is charged with more than 700 counts of sexual assault of a minor, and pled guilty to two of them, failed to appear for sentencing Monday and escaped home confinement.(AP Images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested a fugitive from Clay County, West Virginia in Kentucky.

Officials say a warrant for Raymond Lee Brown was issued Monday after Brown failed to appear for sentencing and escaped home confinement. Brown, who was initially charged with more than 700 counts of sexual assault of a minor pled guilty to two charges and was awaiting sentencing.

Brown was arrested Tuesday after the USMS teamed up along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ravenswood Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

US Marshals say they found Brown driving a car in the Winchester, Kentucky area. According to officials, Brown took off, hit multiple vehicles, and tried to run away from police, but was caught.

Brown now also faces charges in Kentucky. There is no word on where Brown is being held.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

