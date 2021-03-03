Many roads remain closed from flooding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many roads remain closed by high water this Wednesday morning.

Some areas are seeing water recede and the roads are opening...other areas are seeing the water linger and keep the roads closed. Rt. 2 in Cabell County is closed right now at the Oak Hill Rd. intersection.

In Mason County, West Virginia, both Rt. 2 and Rt. 62 are closed in several spots near Point Pleasant including Mud Run and Pleasant Ridge where water is covering the road. Those are also known as Huntington Rd. and Charleston Rd.

In Johnson County, Kentucky, Rt. 40 is closed at the Euclid underpass. However, Rt. 40 has reopened where it meets with Route 23. In Lawrence County, Ohio, Ironton has closed its flood gates which limits some travel. However, roads outside of town including Rt. 217 near Willow Wood remain closed. Parts of Rt. 378 and Rt. 650 are also closed. Many other counties are reporting smaller roads are still closed, but the flood water has crested.

We are hearing that many roads that had been closed earlier in the week are reopening.

