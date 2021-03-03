Mountain East Conference honors top players

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- West Liberty’s Dalton Bolon has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year for a second-straight season, while Davis & Elkins’ Sam Rolle (Freshman of the Year) and Charleston’s Dwaine Osborne (Coach of the Year) also received top honors from the league.

Bolon, a senior from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, repeats as the Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points and 7.8 rebounds. He joins former Hilltopper Seger Bonifant as the only player to repeat as the league’s Player of the Year. The guard is shooting over 50 percent from the field on the year, and also ranks third in the conference in three-point accuracy (45 percent) and is the conference leader at the free throw line (93 percent). Bolon, a three-time first team All-MEC pick, is among the active leaders in NCAA Division II in scoring with over 2,000 career points.

Rolle, a native of Riviera Beach, Fla., is the Freshman of the Year after averaging ranking among the conference leaders in several categories this season. Rolle led the MEC in assists this season with 7.23, and his 18.9 points per game ranked 13th in the conference and first among freshmen in the league. He also managed 1.92 steals per game -- tops among freshmen and fourth in the MEC.

Osborne is the MEC Coach of the Year for a second-straight season and the third time in his career. His three MEC Coach of the Year honors is more than any other in the conference. After starting 0-2, Charleston rattled off 13-straight wins and went on to claim the South Division title. Charleston has spent most of the season nationally ranked and were 16th in the most recent NABC rankings. Charleston is also in the spot for an NCAA Tournament berth based on the most recent listings from the Regional Advisory Committee.

The league also announced the 2020-21 all-conference teams.

2021 All-MEC First Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Glen Abram* W.Va. State Sr. G 6-1 Chicago, Ill.

Dalton Bolon** West Liberty Sr. G 6-4 Gnadenhutten, Ohio

Dale Bonner* Fairmont State So. G 6-3 Shaker Heights, Ohio

Lamont McManus Charleston Sr. C 6-6 Waldorf, Md.

Anthony Pittman W.Va. State So. F 6-5 Charleston, W.Va.

Pat Robinson West Liberty Jr. G 6-3 Chesterfield, N.J.

Isaiah Sanders Fairmont State Jr. G/F 6-5 Sicklerville, N.J

.John Williams Glenville State Jr. G 6-5 Augusta, Ga.

Will Yoakum* West Liberty Jr. G 6-5 Delaware, Ohio

2021 All-MEC Second Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Hegel Augustin Glenville State Sr. G 6-3 Queens, N.Y.

Nick Edwards Glenville State Jr. G 6-1 Atlanta, Ga.

Isaiah Gable Charleston Sr. F 6-7 Greenville, Ohio

Malik Johnson Concord Sr. G/F 6-5 Wytheville, Va.

Jordan Roland Notre Dame Jr. G 6-0 Flint, Mich.

Jordan Reid Wheeling Sr. G 6-1 Silver Spring, Md.

Breland Walton Davis & Elkins Jr. F 6-5 Beckley, W.Va.

Keith Williams Charleston Jr. G 6-2 Sandusky, Ohio

2021 All-MEC Honorable Mention

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Jeremiah Moore W.Va. State Sr. F 6-6 West Orange, N.J.

Seth O’Neal Charleston Sr. G 6-0 Knoxville, Tenn.

David Shriver Alderson Broaddus Jr. G/F 6-6 Philippi, W.Va.

