New website opens to Cabell and Wayne County residents; business owners to report storm damage

Route 60 flooding in Huntington
Route 60 flooding in Huntington(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new way for residents and business owners to report storm damage in Cabell and Wayne counties.

If you were affected by the recent flooding, you can use the new online self-reporting portal to submit your damage.

Officials ask that you document damage before beginning the clean-up or repair process. Take pictures or videos and make sure you keep your receipts.

County officials say the documents are helpful in determining if the counties will be eligible for federal assistance.

The information will be collected and forwarded to the state of West Virginia to see if the residents of the counties will qualify for any type of federal disaster aid.

Officials say you can fill out the form online or by calling 304-526-9797.

