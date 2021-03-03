One person sent to hospital after house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say one person was sent the hospital after a house fire on the 1600 block of Kearse Dr.

According to dispatchers, only the person sent to the hospital was inside.

That person’s injuries are unknown.

Damage to the home is also unknown at this time.

Firefighters were able to get knock down the flames within a half hour.

