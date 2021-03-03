Advertisement

One person sent to hospital after house fire in Charleston

Kanawha County 911 Dispatchers say one person was sent the hospital after a house fire on the...
Kanawha County 911 Dispatchers say one person was sent the hospital after a house fire on the 1600 block of Kearse Drive.(KSNB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say one person was sent the hospital after a house fire on the 1600 block of Kearse Dr.

According to dispatchers, only the person sent to the hospital was inside.
That person’s injuries are unknown.

Damage to the home is also unknown at this time.

Firefighters were able to get knock down the flames within a half hour.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
Driver hits gas station, causes structural damage
A father-daughter duo from East Lynn was arrested Tuesday on charges of buying and selling...
Wayne County father/daughter duo arrested on heroin-related charges
Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
An incident in the Barboursville area backed up westbound traffic for miles on I-64 West.
Incident backs up I-64 westbound traffic for miles