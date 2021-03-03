Part of Route 60 reopens in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Route 60 in Barboursville has reopened Wednesday morning.

Route 60 by West Mall Road is open to Tanyard Station.

The street sweeper came through and cleaned, according to officials.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has removed cones and barricades.

High water shut down the road this week. For our previous coverage, click here.

