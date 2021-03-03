Advertisement

Site along Route 10 chosen for new Meadows Elementary School

A new site along state Route 10 has been selected as the site of the new Meadows Elementary...
A new site along state Route 10 has been selected as the site of the new Meadows Elementary School.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new site along state Route 10 has been selected as the site of the new Meadows Elementary School.

On Tuesday night, the Cabell County Board of Education voted in favor of the 47-acre site at a price of nearly $1.8 million. The school itself will be built on about 15 acres of that site.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says while they considered expanding the current school site, the logistics of it just wasn’t possible without having people having to move out of their homes.

“It was clear that there was a lot of support for the current site, but the current site has so many limitations,” Saxe said. “Right there at the intersection of Washington and Hal Greer (boulevards) it only sits on about two acres and in order to expand it we would have to look at purchasing fourteen homes. Fourteen homes that have been in generations of families.”

The Cabell School board also voted to add two days to the end of the school year as make-up days, making the new last day for students June 10.

