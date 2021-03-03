Traffic to be impacted on US 23 at Russell

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Traffic will be impacted on US 23 at Russell starting Wednesday.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, contractors are placing the final steel beams for the new KY 244 Russell viaduct replacement bridge this week.

This means traffic will be stopped up to 15 minutes at a time on all lanes of US 23 four times Wednesday, four times Thursday and twice Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say you should expect delays and significant traffic backups on US 23 and the Ironton-Russell Bridge.

There are alternate routes you can take, including US 52 through Ohio via the Greenup Locks and Dam or Ashland bridges, or local traffic may use KY 207 through Flatwoods.

The KYTC says this is the last of the steel beam work. The new road and bridge should be opening later this summer.

This is a $20.6 million project on the Russell viaduct replacement. It includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.

