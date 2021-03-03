West Virginia Governor appoints judge for 13th Judicial Circuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Maryclaire Akers for the 13th Judicial Circuit, which serves Kanawha County.

The announcement was made Wednesday. Click here to view the appointment letter.

Akers is set to fill the seat vacated by the death of Judge Charles E. King, Jr., who passed away in December.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to fill a seat previously held by a great judge and dear friend, Charles E. King. I sincerely thank Governor Justice for another opportunity to serve the people of Kanawha County. I am likewise appreciative of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission’s confidence in me when it forwarded my name to the Governor for his consideration. Finally, thank you to all my professional peers and personal friends who supported me in this process. I said a prayer of thanks for all of you. I am truly grateful,” said Akers.

According to the governor’s office, Akers has practiced law in West Virginia for 21 years. Much of her work has taken place at the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Akers has served as the Chief of Staff and is currently a Senior Assistant Prosecutor.

She has also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, General Counsel for the West Virginia Ethics Commission, and as an Assistant Attorney General.

Akers graduated from WVU College of Law in 1999 and from the WVU School of Journalism in 1995. She’s also an alumna of George Washington High School.

