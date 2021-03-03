Advertisement

West Virginia Governor appoints judge for 13th Judicial Circuit

Maryclaire Akers has been appointed to fill the vacant seat in the 13th judicial circuit.
Maryclaire Akers has been appointed to fill the vacant seat in the 13th judicial circuit.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Maryclaire Akers for the 13th Judicial Circuit, which serves Kanawha County.

The announcement was made Wednesday. Click here to view the appointment letter.

Akers is set to fill the seat vacated by the death of Judge Charles E. King, Jr., who passed away in December.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to fill a seat previously held by a great judge and dear friend, Charles E. King. I sincerely thank Governor Justice for another opportunity to serve the people of Kanawha County. I am likewise appreciative of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission’s confidence in me when it forwarded my name to the Governor for his consideration. Finally, thank you to all my professional peers and personal friends who supported me in this process. I said a prayer of thanks for all of you. I am truly grateful,” said Akers.

According to the governor’s office, Akers has practiced law in West Virginia for 21 years. Much of her work has taken place at the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Akers has served as the Chief of Staff and is currently a Senior Assistant Prosecutor.

She has also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, General Counsel for the West Virginia Ethics Commission, and as an Assistant Attorney General.

Akers graduated from WVU College of Law in 1999 and from the WVU School of Journalism in 1995. She’s also an alumna of George Washington High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine
Flood gates in Portsmouth
Flood gates up in Portsmouth
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 8 deaths, 232 new cases
Flooding
Governor Justice declares State of Emergency