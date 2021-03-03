Woman dies from apparent drowning in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman appears to have drowned in high water in Martin County, according to county Coroner Chris Todd.

He told WSAZ a passerby saw the victim’s body lying in a ditch along the 8-mile marker of Route 292 in Lovely. The discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police responded to the scene. Todd says the victim is 40-year-old April Brewer, who lived about a quarter of a mile from where her body was found.

Todd says he took Brewer’s body to Louisville on Wednesday and is awaiting autopsy results.

According to Todd, a family member says Brewer was walking toward the rising water around 6 p.m. Tuesday to observe it, and there is no indication she was in danger before then.

Todd says you should never try to cross high water, as it doesn’t take much to sweep you away. The coroner is expecting preliminary autopsy results by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. He says Brewer lived next to her mother.

