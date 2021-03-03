Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Exclusive one-on-one interview with U.S. Secretary of Energy

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - The Department of Interior recently announced new grant funding available to communities affected by the downturn of the coal industry.

The funding from two separate grants totals about $260 million. Of that, close to $45 million is heading to West Virginia. Officials say the money will go toward mine reclamation efforts and will help to create new jobs and opportunities.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm joins the WSAZ Now Desk for an exclusive interview to discuss how the funding will result in new jobs in the energy sector, Granholm saying, “West Virginia has powered this nation and so we want you to continue to power this nation.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Crews respond to multiple-vehicle fire; part of Route 60 closed
Names of victims in double fatal accident released
Man charged with shooting, killing brother
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday night in the Barboursville area, but traffic is still...
UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Barboursville area; traffic still congested

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 1,175 new cases, 33 more deaths
Fatal crash under investigation
Crews responding to structure fire in Wayne County
According to the post, the shutdown comes after violations from the night of Saturday, February...
Kanawha County restaurant temporarily shut down due to mask mandate violations