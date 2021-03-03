WSAZ Now Desk | Exclusive one-on-one interview with U.S. Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - The Department of Interior recently announced new grant funding available to communities affected by the downturn of the coal industry.

The funding from two separate grants totals about $260 million. Of that, close to $45 million is heading to West Virginia. Officials say the money will go toward mine reclamation efforts and will help to create new jobs and opportunities.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm joins the WSAZ Now Desk for an exclusive interview to discuss how the funding will result in new jobs in the energy sector, Granholm saying, “West Virginia has powered this nation and so we want you to continue to power this nation.”

