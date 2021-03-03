WVU Falls in OT to Baylor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was a much-anticipated top 6 matchup in college basketball and #6 West Virginia and #3 Baylor didn’t disappoint Tuesday night.

The matchup with the Bears went to overtime and Baylor made its last four shots to upend WVU 94-89. Baylor wins its first conference title since 1950.

Jared Butler scored 25 points to lead Baylor, including a corner 3 with 1.4 seconds left in the first half to give Baylor a 35-31 lead.

Taj Sherman led West Virginia with 25 points.

West Virginia (17-7, 10-5) now has two regular season games remaining at the Coliseum on Thursday night against TCU and then on Saturday afternoon against 17th

-ranked Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.