Abduction reported in Kanawha County.

Chesapeake, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was reportedly abducted early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say it happened at a place at 13118 MacCorkle Avenue.

The report came in about 5:30am.

Kanawha County deputies are looking into the case but cannot confirm there was an actually abduction at this point.

They have deputies currently looking for the people they believe were involved.

