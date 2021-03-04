Advertisement

Abduction Reported in Kanawha County

Abduction reported in Kanawha County.(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Chesapeake, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was reportedly abducted early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say it happened at a place at 13118 MacCorkle Avenue.

The report came in about 5:30am.

Kanawha County deputies are looking into the case but cannot confirm there was an actually abduction at this point.

They have deputies currently looking for the people they believe were involved.

