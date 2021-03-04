Advertisement

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of W.Va. named

Lisa Johnston
Lisa Johnston(US Attorney's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lisa G. Johnston has been named the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Johnston was chosen by the Executive Office of United States Attorneys in Washington D.C. after former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced his resignation effective February 28. Johnston will serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney until President Biden makes a nomination and confirmation takes place.

She is a career prosecutor. Johnston joined the Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of West Virginia in August 2006. She was named the Project Safe Childhood Coordinator for the district in 2010.

Johnston has prosecuted several sexual exploitation cases throughout her career, as well as ones involving firearms, arson, drugs and health care fraud.

She also assumed the duties Johnston assumed the duties of First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of West Virginia in 2018, providing guidance to the Civil, Criminal, and Administrative Divisions of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of West Virginia.  The important work of the public servants in the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the district and their dedication to justice will continue,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston.  “We look forward to working with our dedicated law enforcement partners who work hard to ensure the safety of our communities.”

