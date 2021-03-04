Backwater, flood damage affecting northeast Kentucky highways

BOYD/GREENUP/LEWIS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 reports the following roads remain impacted today by backwater from the rising Ohio River or flood damage:

Boyd County

KY 3294 (Center Street) in Catlettsburg closed at 20th Street, flood gates up (milepoint 9)

KY 168 closed in Ashland between Hurricane Creek and Shadowlawn Drive for embankment, utility repairs (milepoint 2.8). Road could reopen late today.

Greenup County

KY 1 closed north of the Carter-Greenup county line - milepoint 0.4 between Hopewell Road and KY 3306 (Tunnel Branch) due to pavement collapse, embankment slip. Repairs pending.

KY 2 closed at Jeremey Gullet Bridge at KY 3307, water over road at several locations from there to US 23 at Greenup (milepoint 13-17), due to backwater on the Little Sandy River

KY 1043 about three-fourths of a mile from US 23 at South Shore (milepoint 4.2), due to backwater on Tygarts Creek

Lewis County

KY 1021 (Briary Road) closed at Quincy, backwater flooding

State highway crews monitor high water conditions on roadways and place signs or barricades on routes as necessary. Motorists should not pass barricades or attempt to drive through high water. Even a few inches of water can float vehicles. Please turn around, don’t drown.

