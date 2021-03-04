Baking cookies for a cause

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rock City Cake Company is baking cookies for a good cause.

They have partnered with Beth of Fresh Air, a fundraiser for a local West Virginia woman who’s facing a second double lung transplant.

Advocates connected to the movement contacted the bakery to see if they were interested, and owners immediately jumped on board.

“Nobody should ever have to go through that,” said Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City Cake Company.

They are selling dozens of cookies for $10 per dozen, and all the proceeds go to Beth’s family. The flavors include sugar, oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip.

Shortly after starting the campaign, they have almost passed 500 orders.

“In less than 24 hours we have hit almost the 5,000 mark that’s being donated,” Morrison said.

With all those orders, Morrison says it’s best to claim your dozen while you can -- before she puts a stop on orders.

It’s going to take a lot of leg work to whip up all those cookies, so there won’t be any early pickups or deliveries. The cookies will be ready for pickup on March 26.

