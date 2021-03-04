Advertisement

Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
UPDATE | Driver charged after backing into convenience store
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine
April Brewer, 40, died Tuesday in an apparent drowning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to...
Woman’s body found in ditch in Martin County, Kentucky
Fatal crash under investigation
According to the post, the shutdown comes after violations from the night of Saturday, February...
Kanawha County restaurant temporarily shut down due to mask mandate violations

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Wednesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo apologizes, refuses to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
Prince Philip, 99, is recuperating after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing...
Prince Philip undergoes successful heart surgery
A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons