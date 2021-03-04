Advertisement

Ceremony held to honor 72nd anniversary of Woolworth building fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Thursday marks the somber anniversary of a fire fight that resulted in the largest loss of life in the history of the Charleston Fire Department.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston firefighter’s local union 317 and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin gathered Thursday morning to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire with a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying.

Woolworth’s, located on the corner of Quarrier and Capitol streets, caught fire March 4, 1949.

Seven members of the Charleston Fire Department died during the fire fight and at least 15 additional firefighters were injured, two critically.

It was the biggest casualty count for a fire department on a fire in the United States at the time.

This remains the largest loss of life for the Charleston Fire Department.

The names of these seven firemen were memorialized on a bronze marker that still hangs on the building that now stands at the exact location where they died.

“The fire service, you know, we protect people that we don’t even know, so it’s good to carry on the tradition of honoring those that paid the ultimate sacrifice doing the job that we do,” Myron Boggess, President, Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 said Thursday at the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Brewer, 40, died Tuesday in an apparent drowning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to...
Woman’s body found in ditch in Martin County, Kentucky
No one was injured when a driver hit the side of a gas station late Tuesday night in Pinch.
UPDATE | Driver charged after backing into convenience store
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine
Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Fatal crash under investigation

Latest News

Thursday marks the 72nd anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire that claimed the lives of...
CEREMONY, MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR 72nd ANNIVERSARY OF WOOLWORTH
Pre-registration for the coronavirus vaccine at Ephraim McDowell must be made over the phone.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday in Charleston
File photo: Portion of Route 60 had to be closed earlier this week due to high water. The road...
Water recedes, Route 60 in Barboursville reopens
wsaz
Slip damages city buildings, vehicles in Paintsville