Coronavirus death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department, a 72-year old woman passed away on March 2nd. This brings the total number of deaths to 87 residents.

15 new cases have been reported. There have been 5,977 since the outbreak started, the Ohio Department of Health says.

428 residents have been hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

11 more people have made recoveries. Overall, 5,627 people have recovered.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

