COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 261 cases within the last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 261 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 4, 2021, there have been 2,207,676 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,677 total cases and 2,309 total deaths.

No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

There are 6,318 active cases.

124,050 individuals have recovered from the virus.

307,532 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and 202,401 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,234), Berkeley (9,741), Boone (1,595), Braxton (781), Brooke (2,016), Cabell (7,861), Calhoun (231), Clay (379), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,692), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,077), Greenbrier (2,416), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,274), Harrison (4,862), Jackson (1,673), Jefferson (3,656), Kanawha (12,176), Lewis (1,048), Lincoln (1,233), Logan (2,711), Marion (3,696), Marshall (3,025), Mason (1,778), McDowell (1,354), Mercer (4,232), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,140), Monongalia (8,106), Monroe (955), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,191), Ohio (3,662), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,553), Putnam (4,243), Raleigh (4,776), Randolph (2,403), Ritchie (624), Roane (499), Summers (705), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (506), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,703), Wayne (2,627), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (360), Wood (7,114), Wyoming (1,749).

