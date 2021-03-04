COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

The clinic will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston. It will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

A limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to those age 50 or older, education workers age 40-50, and all 16+ with certain medical conditions to those who are signed up through West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System here.

Health officials say if KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine Feb. 1 through 5, or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine Feb. 8 through 12, you should have gotten a call scheduling the second dose of your vaccine. If you didn’t get a call for an appointment, but you got your vaccine during those dates, you should go to the clinic on Saturday for your second dose.

Also, the clinic will offer a limited number of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. This is part of a pilot program.

“We are glad to be part of the pilot program to add Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose vaccine to our arsenal for fighting COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “This new vaccine is safe, highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death due to the virus, and will be essential to stamping out this disease.”

KCHD says it will also be using the one-dose vaccine to target home-bound residents, those with mobility challenges and those experiencing homelessness, all whom it may be difficult to return to for a second dose of the vaccine.

If you have an appointment, you are guaranteed to get a vaccine. Those attending should not come more than 15 minutes early to the appointment.

Free parking will be available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

There will be drive-though vaccines available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot (loading dock area) to those with an appointment for a drive-through or mobile vaccine.

You’re asked to not come to the clinic without an appointment. To set one up or preregister for a future vaccine clinic, call 1-833-734-0965 for help with signing up or click here.

This clinic is a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

