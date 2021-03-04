Crash reconstruction to temporarily close I-64 at Olive Hill Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Westbound I-64 will be closed between the Olive Hill exits in Carter County for several hours Friday, March 5 as Kentucky State Police conduct a crash reconstruction.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until about 2 p.m.

I-64 west will close at mile marker 160 and all traffic will be detoured at Exit 161 to US 60 through Olive Hill to KY 2 to return to I-64 at Exit 156. Eastbound I-64 traffic will not be affected.

Drivers should expect delays along the detour route.

