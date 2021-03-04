Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Ln. in Hurricane.

The call came in around 1:45 Thursday morning.

Putnam County 911 tells us the house was up in flames when firefighters got there.

The Hurricane fire chief says the family that lives in the home as well as all of their pets got out safely and so far there haven’t been any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.