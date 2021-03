CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a house fire on Ava Court in Culloden, West Virginia.

Putnam County 911 Dispatchers say it’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.