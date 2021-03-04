Advertisement

Crews respond to crash in Huntington

It happened just before 6:30 in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on scene Thursday evening after a crash near the 700 block of 31st Street in Huntington.

According to dispatchers, at least one person was transported to the hospital. The crash was reported before 6:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers also tell WSAZ traffic is blocked while crews work on investigating the crash, as well as cleaning up the scene.

