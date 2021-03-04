Crews respond to crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on scene Thursday evening after a crash near the 700 block of 31st Street in Huntington.

According to dispatchers, at least one person was transported to the hospital. The crash was reported before 6:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers also tell WSAZ traffic is blocked while crews work on investigating the crash, as well as cleaning up the scene.

